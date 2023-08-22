New Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay Trailer Features the Round City of Baghdad

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for its upcoming game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, during Gamescom Opening Night. It gives fans a taste of things to come including a look at 9th-century Bagdad and a full Arabic voiceover.

In the trailer, a wide shot of the Round City can be seen with giant walls surrounding the epicenter in a full circle. Attack on Titan fans will get a kick out of the city’s design, which is based on the historic Round City of Baghdad that was first built in 762 CE.

The game aims to capture the spirit of the first Assassin’s Creed game with its focus on a living, breathing historical city with gameplay mechanics including stealth, assassinations and parkour.

About Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Synopsis: “In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on October 5, 2023.