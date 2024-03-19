Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Red Carpet Interviews with Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, D.B. Weiss, David Benioff

Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are back along with showrunner Alexander Woo for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, a series based on the Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin. The science fiction show deals with a threat outside our world, and it’s up to a group of scientists to help uncover the mystery and help humanity in the process.

“There are so many different challenges because we shot it in London during the height of COVID,” director Derek Tsang tells Nerd Reactor. “To recreate China in the ’60s in London, that was a very tough task. But credit to our production designer and a custom designer. We all really threw our 120% into it, and I think when we pulled it off.”

“Our production designer, Deborah Riley, who we worked with in Game of Thrones starting season four and then to the end, and hope we always get to work with her again,” said David Benioff. “And she created probably one of the more challenging designs for a show because some of it is science fiction, some of it is historical, some of it is contemporary. And she did it all with grace and style. And her department came up with this three-sun image, and then we fell in love with it.”

Check out the Los Angeles red carpet interviews above with actors Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jess Hong (Inked), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Zine Tseng, Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Sameer Usmani (Inventing Anna) and Eve Ridley (Peppa Pig), along with showrunners D. B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), David Benioff (Game of Thrones) & Alexander Woo (True Blood) and director Derek Tsang.

Netflix and Gold House Immersive Dinner Experience

Netflix and Gold House hosted an immersive dinner after the Los Angeles screening courtesy of Wolvesmouth. In attendance were the cast and crew from 3 Body Problem.

(L-R) Derek Tsang, Saamer Usmani, Alexander Woo, Jess Hong, Eve Ridley, and Sea Shimooka attend Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Immersive experience at Wolvesmouth. (Phil Faraone Getty Images for Netflix)

Wolvesmouth created key moments from episode one which included immersive photo ops and art installations. Each area of the experience featured different food and beverage stations that captured the cultures in 3 Body Problem.

About 3 Body Problem

Synopsis: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

The series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. Guest stars are John Dagleish, Adrian Edmondson, Vedette Lim, Gerard Monaco, Eve Ridley and Ben Schnetzer.

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo are the executive producers, showrunners, and writers. Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Qi Lin, Jilong Zhao, Xiaosong Gao, Lauren Ma, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke serve as executive producers.

The directors are Derek Tsang (101, 102), Andrew Stanton (103), Minkie Spiro (104-106), Jeremy Podeswa (107, 108) and writers are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo (101), Rose Cartwright (102), Alexander Woo (103,106), Madhuri Shekar (104), David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (105, 107, 108).

3 Body Problem releases on Netflix on March 21, 2024.