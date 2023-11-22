Netflix Is Working on a Stop-Motion Animated Pokémon Series Titled Pokémon Concierge

Netflix has been on a roll with its stop-motion animated projects with previous releases such as Pinocchio and Wendell & Wild. Next up, the streaming service will be bringing the world of Pokémon to a relaxing resort with Pokémon Concierge, an animated series headed to the streaming service next month.

Netflix recently released the official trailer for the animated series, and it shows off the cute and beautiful world of Pokémon Concierge. Haru, voiced by Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Heron), is a new worker at the resort, and her task is to take care of the Pokémon during their stay. Fan-favorite Pokémon include Pikachu, Psyduck, Snorlax, Dedenne, Charmander, Eevee, Magikarp, Dragonite, and many more.

The series marks the first time Netflix and The Pokémon Company have collaborated on a production. The trailer features the theme song, “Have a Good Time Here,” by Mariya Takeuchi, known for her contribution to City Pop, a Japanese music genre from the 1980s.

Pokémon Concierge will premiere on Netflix on December 28th and will be available at www.netflix.com/pokemonconcierge.

About Pokémon Concierge

The English dub features the voice cast of Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Heron) as Haru, Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) as Alisa, Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Tyler, and Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Watanabe.

The original Japanese voice cast are Non (In This Corner of the World) as Haru, Fairouz Ai (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Alisa, Eita Okuno (Yell) as Tyler, and Yoshiko Takemura (TIGER & BUNNY) as Watanabe.

The series is directed by Iku Ogawa and written by Harumi Doki, with concept arts/character design by Tadahiro Uesugi. The production studio working on the stop-motion animation is Dward Studios.

The series will contain 4 episodes, each ranging from 14-20 minutes.

