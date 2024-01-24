Netflix Releases Epic Trailer for Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’!

Last year Netflix had a hit by adapting the popular manga and anime, One Piece, introducing new audiences to fan-favorite characters like Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp and Sanji. The streaming service is ready to bring to life another beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and introduce new audiences to Aang, Katara and Sokka. Today, fans are in for a treat with the debut of the official trailer, getting a taste of the world of Aang and the power of the four elements: water, earth, fire and air.

The Netflix series is scheduled to be released on February 22nd and stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. It will consist of 8 one-hour episodes.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.

Here is the list of directors and the episodes they have worked on:

Michael Goi (101, 102)

Jabbar Raisani (103, 104)

Roseanne Liang (105, 106)

Jet Wilkinson (107, 108)

Here’s the list of writers and the episodes they have worked on:

Albert Kim and Michael Dante DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko (101)

Joshua Hale Fialkov (102)

Christine Boylan (103)

Keely MacDonald (104)

Gabriel Llanas (105)

Teleplay by Emily Kim & Hunter Ries and Bryan Konietzko, Story By Ubah Mohamed and Bryan Konietzko & Michael Dante DiMartino (106)

Audrey Wong Kennedy (107)

Albert Kim (108)

The series was composed by Takeshi Furukawa and was filmed on location in British Columbia.

Featured image credit: Netflix.