Netflix Releases One Piece Trailer with Original Japanese Voice Actors

One Piece, the popular manga and anime, is being adapted into a live-action series. Today, Netflix and Shuiesha shared a letter from manga creator Eiichiro Oda, who wants fans to “watch it on as big a screen as possible, with the volume cranked up, and enjoy it as many times as you’d like!!” For fans of the original Japanese voice actors from the anime, they’ll get to hear them via the Japanese audio tracks. To get a taste of what’s to come, Netflix also released a trailer showcasing the Japanese voice actors.

The letter from Oda shows how excited he is in the live-action series. The excitement captures the spirit of Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to be King of the Pirates above all else.

The trailer features the original anime Straw Hat voice actors reprising their roles including Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata.

Netflix celebrates the upcoming release of the live-action show with 10 fan celebrations across the globe including the U.S., Japan, France, Indonesia, Italy, Philippines, Thailand, Germany, Brazil and Mexico. The fan events kicked off tonight in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier where attendees got the chance to watch the first episode of the live-action show and had private access to rides and games.

About One Piece

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce.

Additional cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala, and Michael Dorman.

Featured image credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix