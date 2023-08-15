Netflix to Host One Piece Fan Events and Screenings Worldwide

It’s an exciting month for fans of One Piece with the 1,000th episode Dub version coming to Crunchyroll this week and the live-action adaptation premiering on Netflix on August 31. The streaming service will be hosting a special fan event and screening in 10 different cities around the world, and if you’re nearby, register now before it’s all filled up!

The fan screenings start in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, August 24, and it will be a fun adventure with games and food.

Check out the locations, dates and register links below:

AUGUST 24 – LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

Straw Hats Unite: Pirates on the Pier – A ONE PIECE Fan Celebration

Los Angeles, California, United States

Santa Monica Pier

Want to attend? Click here to register.

AUGUST 29 – PARIS, FRANCE

Straw Hats Unite: ONE PIECE Premiere in Paris

Stay tuned for more info on @netflixFR

AUGUST 30 – JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Straw Hats Unite: All Aboard the Going Merry

Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jakarta, Indonesia

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixID

AUGUST 30 – TOKYO, JAPAN

Straw Hats Unite: ONE PIECE Special Screening

Tokyo, Japan

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixJP

AUGUST 30 – MILAN, ITALY

Straw Hats Unite: una ciurma, un’anteprima, ONE PIECE

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixIT

AUGUST 30 – METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

Straw Hats Unite: Our Journey To The Grand Line

Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixPH

AUGUST 31 – BANGKOK, THAILAND

Straw Hats Unite: รวมพลคนรักวันพีซ

Bangkok, Thailand

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixTH

AUGUST 31 – GERMANY

Straw Hats Unite: Virtual Watch Party

Want to join? More info soon on @netflixde

AUGUST 31 – RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

Going Merry at Rio de Janeiro: A ONE PIECE Fan Celebration

Copacabana Beach – near Lifeguard station #2

Want to join? More info soon on @netflixbrasil

AUGUST 31 – MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

ONE PIECE: México Fan Fest

Mexico City, Mexico

Frontón Inclán

Stay tuned for more info on @NetflixLAT

About One Piece

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce. One Piece is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.

It stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Joining the main cast are Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.