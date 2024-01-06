Netflix Drops Sinister Teaser: Arcane Season 2 Brings Back a Familiar Face

Arcane, the Netflix animated series, was set in the world of League of Legends, and it delighted fans of the video game franchise as well as bringing in new fans who never got into the game. It was a hit with critics and audiences alike with a 100% Tomatometer and 96% audience score. Years after the first season’s premiere in 2021, Netflix has dropped the first look teaser video for Arcane: Season 2, and it gives us a glimpse of a new danger along with the return of Singed.

In the very short trailer, Singed looks at his pocketwatch and it seems that he is offering up his blood to a giant creature hanging above him. It gives audiences a taste of the obstacles that our protagonists will be going up against, but could this be someone we know from the first season?

Spoilers ahead for Arcane Season 1

Vander was an important character and a father figure to Vi and Jinx. He died in the first season, and the theory is that he will be resurrected as a monster known as Warwick, a lycan in League of Legends. With the new trailer, it looks like the theory could be correct with Singed experimenting on the creature, pumping him full of chemicals. We see similarities with Warwick with the chambers and pumps on his back, especially with the green chemical.

Warwick from League of Legends. Image credit: Riot Games.

Of course, we’ll probably have to wait until the show comes out this year in November to find out who this mysterious creature is.

About Arcane: Season 2

Arcane: Season 2 will be released on Netflix in November 2024.

From series creator Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the series is executive produced by Christian Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. Riot Games is working with animation studio Fortiche Production.



Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Disney+’s Hawkeye) reprises her role as the voice of Vi along with Ella Purnell as Jinx and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman. The rest of the voice cast will be announced at a later date. For now, Netflix and Riot Games are keeping things under wrap, even to the point where there’s no accompanying synopsis available for the upcoming season.