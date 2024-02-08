National Geographic Renews Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless and A Real Bug’s Life for Season Two

National Geographic has plenty of new and upcoming shows including A Real Bug’s Life and Queens, and today at TCA, it has a lot of announcements including series renewals and new series/specials.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is getting a second season.

Synopsis: In season two of Limitless, Hemsworth will delve into a series of physical and mental obstacles

that people across the world face daily: mental agility, pain, burnout, and interpersonal connection. Amazing science and intense challenges are the inspiration for experiences that will push Chris to explore and grow as he’s never done before. To do that, Chris will need to travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.

A Real Bug’s Life is also getting renewed.

Synopsis: Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” the second season pick-up of Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, an incredible adventure into micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

New series and specials announced include Pathological: Chasing a True Crime Con Man and Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie.

Pathological: Chasing a True Crime Con Man

Synopsis: An all-new docu-series following the rise and fall of bestselling French author and serial killer expert Stéphane Bourgoin, whose remarkable career was built on a foundation of morbid lies that are finally being unveiled in full. A meta-commentary on the global, cultural phenomenon of true crime entertainment, Pathological takes viewers through the dramatic twists and turns of Bourgoin’s life in front of and behind the camera and tracks his pursuit by a group of true crime enthusiasts, whose passion for the genre turned them into amateur sleuths and seekers of truth.

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie

Synopsis: It follows Mackie in his hometown of New Orleans, where he grew up boating and angling and still practices the sport to date, a passion he now shares with his four sons. In this film, Mackie investigates a fishing phenomenon called depredation, in which a shark preys upon a fisher’s catch and consumes it before it can be retrieved. Across the globe, more and more fishers are encountering sharks, and a worrying number of sharks are taking their catch. After an increase in shark sightings in his hometown, Mackie sets out to learn more about these concerning cases from local fishing communities in Louisiana but discovers these human shark encounters may be pointing to larger environmental issues across the greater Gulf of Mexico.

Sally (Working Title)

National Geographic announced a new film, Sally (working title), from director Christina Costantini (Much Media), producer Dan Cogan (Story Syndicate) and producer Lauren Cioffi. The film explores the space pioneer with never-before-seen archival footage and commentary from Billie Jean King, Kathy Sullivan, Anna Lee Fisher and life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy.

Queens

The trailer for Queens was released and features music from Billie Eilish. Angela Bassett lends her voice as the narrator.

Secrets of the Octopus

A new trailer for Secrets of the Octopus was released, showcasing the beauty of the octopus.

Synopsis: Secrets of the Octopus is an Earth Day special that uncovers the secret lives of one of the most alien-like animals on the planet

Paul Rudd lends his voice as the narrator of the special.

Photographer

National Geographic released the trailer for Photographer, a new series that will premiere on March 18 on National Geographic at 8/7c and streams on March 19 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Synopsis: Photographer, from Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the visually stunning six-part series turns the lens on the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers, pairing them with today’s leading documentary directors for an unforgettable exploration of art, passion, and the power of perspective.

Directors announced include Pagan Harleman, Marshall Curry, Crystal Kayiza, Sam Pollard, Kristi Jacobson, and Rita Baghdadi.