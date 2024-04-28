Moon Knight: The Complete First Season – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight introduces audiences to one of the lesser-known characters from Marvel’s vast collection of characters. This series dives into the complex world of Egyptian mythology and mental illness through the life of its protagonist, Marc Spector, and his other personality, Steven Grant. “Moon Knight” unfolds over six episodes, each structured to progressively unveil the mysteries surrounding its main character.

The narrative cleverly intertwines Marc Spector’s life as a mercenary with Steven Grant’s existence as a mild-mannered gift shop employee who shares the same body but has separate consciousnesses. This duality forms the backbone of the series, exploring themes of identity and morality in a refreshingly unique way. However, the series occasionally struggles with pacing, appearing to rush through significant plot developments. This hurried tempo can sometimes leave the audience wanting more time to fully absorb the intricacies of the characters’ journeys and the rich mythological world they inhabit.

Nevertheless, Oscar Isaac delivers a remarkable performance, skillfully portraying Marc and Steven’s distinct personalities. His ability to switch seamlessly between the two, often within the same scene, showcases his immense talent and adds deep intrigue to the series. Conversely, the depiction of the season’s antagonist, Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke, does not hit the same high mark. While Hawke is undoubtedly capable and brings a certain eerie charm to the role, the character of Harrow feels underdeveloped. His menacing presence is inconsistently portrayed, diminishing the overall threat he poses. This aspect of the storytelling does not detract from Hawke’s performance. Instead, it highlights a missed opportunity in the writing to craft a villain as compelling as the hero.

Overall, Moon Knight is a bold experiment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series introduces a character whose complexities offer a new kind of storytelling within the superhero genre. While the series excels in visual storytelling and features a standout performance from Oscar Isaac, it does falter slightly with its pacing and villain portrayal. Despite these shortcomings, the series remains a compelling watch, offering enough intrigue and action to keep viewers engaged through its psychological depth and mythological explorations.

Series Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Moon Knight hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Physical copies consistently outperform their streaming counterparts, and this release is no exception, offering a smoother, more reliable viewing experience devoid of the common hiccups found on the Disney+ app. Brightness levels are luminous, and black levels are deep and rich. The series boasts a bold and striking color palette, with earthy tones dominating exterior shots and warmer hues enhancing indoor scenes. Plus, the video transfer brilliantly replicates the costume’s grey, white, and gold tones, perfectly contrasting with the environments around him. Each episode’s detail is exceptionally sharp, allowing for stunning close-ups that capture individual hairs, stubble, and the textural nuances in Moon Knight’s costume. Even in wider shots, the clarity never falters.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Moon Knight hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The accompanying Dolby Atmos audio track is equally impressive. Sound effects are loud and clear, seamlessly moving through each surround speaker. The otherworldly sounds of chases and fights pack a powerful punch, too. Overhead speakers add another layer of sound that enriches the show’s universe. Hesham Nazih’s score adds to the unique tone and atmosphere of the show. At the same time, the dialogue remains crisp and easy to follow. Major action sequences make excellent use of the bass, creating a solid rumble without distortion.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Moon Knight has the following bonus features on Discs 1 and 2:

Disc 1 Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Disc 2 Egyptology Gag Reel Deleted Scenes



Features Assessment

“Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight” stands out as one of the better entries in the Assembled series. It offers fans a comprehensive look behind the scenes. However, the absence of a deeper exploration of Khonshu’s character and comments from F. Murray Abraham about his portrayal is evident. Despite its length, fans of Moon Knight would likely have appreciated even more content.

“Egyptology” delves into the Egyptian gods featured in the series, with Egyptology consultant Ramy Romany providing insights into their myths. This featurette is packed with information but feels too brief; a more extensive exploration of Egyptology would have been welcome. Meanwhile, the gag reel is entertaining, and while the deleted scenes don’t add much to the overall show, they are what viewers typically expect from such extras.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Moon Knight also comes in a glossy steelbook case with a shiny glint in the gold areas of the artwork. The steelbook release also includes a trio of concept art cards.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Moon Knight is a commendable addition to the MCU, providing a dark, psychologically rich narrative that promises to expand further should it continue in future seasons. Purchasing this Ultra HD release is justified for the video and audio presentations, but the lack of new bonus features may disappoint those who have already seen “Assembled” on Disney+.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Moon Knight hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 30th.

