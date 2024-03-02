Monster Energy Brings AR Experience with New Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red Flavor

Monster Energy Drink has released a new drink called Monster Energy Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red, a new flavor inspired by the summer while containing zero sugar. Last weekend, the energy drink promoted the new drink with a 2-day activation on Venice Beach’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The busy area had a giant Ruby Red can on display with smoke coming out throughout the experience.

The setup enticed those walking by to interact with the can. Augmented reality was utilized via phones where animated rabbits would rise from the giant Monster Energy can with art by Pinky Taylor. In addition, Fantasy Ruby Red cans were given away.

Monster Energy Drink Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red Activation. Photo Credit: Nerd Reactor

Pinky collaborated with Monster Energy and brought his Pinky Pop 123 art to the new flavor.

“They brought my art to life,” Taylor tells Nerd Reactor. “So it’s really exciting and we’re launching the Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red can, and I’m very excited to have my art in a can.”

“I think this is the main attraction,” he said of the activation. “I love the smoke coming out the can. I love that. You can interact with the artwork and then get your tasty new flavor that they’re inviting tonight, so it’s really exciting. Yeah, I’ve been going to the stores and seeing my art in the stores.”

Bringing Pinky Taylor’s art to life is AR/T HOUSE, an industry-leading augmented reality publishing platform. The studio’s credit includes working with Paramount on their Snake Eyes project, transforming their static character posters into an interactive immersive motion-based AR.

“So if people see this 12-foot can and QR code on Abbot Kinney, that will spark curiosity to ‘Let me scan this and see what happens,'” said Justin Fredericks, the Co-Founder and CEO of AR/T HOUSE. “But then when that subtlety is contrasted with ‘Wow, what does happen after that?’ And so with that kind of subtle, brand discovery is an activation. They aligned with our vision. The technology should be as invisible as possible so that people get lost in the story. Otherwise, the technology just gets in the way and that’s been the premise and the philosophy of our house from day one.”

Monster Energy Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red is now available in physical and online stores including Amazon.

Featured image credit: Nerd Reactor

