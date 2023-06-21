Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Coming to Consoles and PC in October

The Metal Gear franchise has been getting some love from Konami recently with the announcement of a remastered version of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Today, the video game publishing company has announced the release date of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for consoles and PC.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on October 24, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and bonus content. The bonus includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), Snake’s Revenge, and more.

The collection retails for $59.99 and is now available for pre-order. If you pre-order the physical or digital versions, it’ll include newly recorded, live orchestra renditions of Metal Gear themes including “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and “Snake Eater.” These will be available when the game is out.

Check out the full list of games and bonus content from the collection below:

Title Lineup

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake’s Revenge

Video

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel

Digital book

Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book

Soundtrack