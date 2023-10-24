Revisit Shadow Moses with Metal Gear Solid Cologne from Numskull

It’s a good week for Metal Gear Solid fans. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has been released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to revisit Shadow Moses Island, the Big Shell, and Tselinoyarsk. The collection of ports includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. To join in on the celebration, Numskull Designs has collaborated with Konami to design and engineer a unisex fragrance based on the first Metal Gear Solid game’s location, Shadow Moses Island.

Metal Gear Solid – ‘Shadow Moses’ (Unisex Cologne 100ml) takes inspiration from the fictional island that is part of Alaska’s Fox Archipelago featuring a crisp freshness of handpicked mushrooms and forest soil and then reveals aromatic scents. The aromatic hints include myrrh, fir balsam and patchouli with undertones of oakmoss, cedarwood, amber and musk.

The item is limited to just 1,000 units and is sold exclusively in the UK and select European countries. It’s available to purchase at JustGeek.com with a price tag of $49.99.

This is the fourth cologne from Numskull based on video game franchises. The Metal Gear Solid – Shadow Moses cologne joins the Shenmue, Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza colognes that were released in 2021.

About Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes: