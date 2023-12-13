Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser and Guest Stars Revealed

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an animated series that follows teenager Lunella Lafayette who discovers a giant companion, Devil Dinosaur. Together, with her smarts and his strength, they will help stop villains from the Marvel universe. Fans who enjoyed the first season will be happy to know that the second season premiere date has been announced. Additionally, Disney Branded Television announced the guest cast joining.

Today, the teaser trailer and key art have been released for the second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Check them out below.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s season two will premiere on Friday, February 2, 2024 (8:00 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first batch of season two episodes will be released on Disney+ on Saturday, February 3. The first season is available for streaming.

The new guest stars for season two include:

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

SungWon Cho (internet personality)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked – The Motion Picture”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”)

Arsenio Hall (“Coming to America”)

Ann Harada (“Avenue Q”)

Jackée Harry (“Sister, Sister”)

Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”)

Carol Kane (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”)

Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”)

Alex Newell (“Glee”)

Edward James Olmos (“Battlestar Galactica”)

Parker Posey (“Best in Show”)

Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s “Hamilton”)

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”)

Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Peter Weller (“RoboCop”)

About Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Synopsis: In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as super heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.

Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer. “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack,” from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 2 and will feature 12 songs from the new season.