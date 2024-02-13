Madame Web Review

Madame Web is being released in theaters this week, and it stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, an NYC paramedic who finds out she can see into the future. With her new powers, she’ll have to help protect three teenagers from a superhuman threat.

Check out our video review of the film below:

About Madame Web

Synopsis: “Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

The film is directed by SJ Clarkson and written by Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson from a story by

Kerem Sanga. It’s based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura. It’s executive produced by Adam Merims and Claire Parker.

The film stars Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Tahar Rahim (Napoleon), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) and Adam Scott (Severance).

Featured image courtesy of Sony Pictures.