Madame Web – Blu-ray Review

The latest addition to the ever-expanding Sony Spider-Man universe, Madame Web attempts to introduce moviegoers to one of Spider-Man’s lesser-known characters. Unfortunately, the film falls short of its potential, mired by many narrative missteps, questionable performances, and cringe-worthy dialogue.

Madame Web introduces audiences to the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, a character steeped in mysticism and psychic powers in the Spider-Man comics. The film’s plot tries to weave a tale of mystery and intrigue, focusing on Cassandra’s journey from a reluctant hero to a powerful psychic. However, the execution leaves much to be desired. The narrative feels disjointed and overly complex, with several plot threads introduced and abandoned without resolution. Director SJ Clarkson seems to struggle to maintain a coherent story flow. As a result, Madame Web feels like a rushed and painfully slow film at different junctures.

One of the most glaring issues with Madame Web is its dialogue. The script, penned by a team of writers, is fraught with lines oscillating between being on-the-nose and inexplicably vague. Characters deliver exposition-heavy speeches that often break the immersion, making the interactions unnatural and forced. This clunky dialogue undermines the seriousness of the plot, pushing the film towards unintentional comedy. Lines meant to convey deep emotions or pivotal plot points instead produce laughter or confusion from the audience, suggesting that Madame Web might one day be celebrated in the same vein as Tommy Wiseau’s The Room—a film so bad it’s good.

Also, the acting in Madame Web does little to salvage the weak script. Clearly, the cast, including some ordinarily reliable performers, is committed to their roles. However, their efforts are frequently undercut by the implausible dialogue and lackluster direction. Also, emotional scenes feel forced, and interactions meant to display chemistry between characters come off as stiff and unconvincing. It’s a classic case of good actors trapped in a bad film, where not even their considerable talents can breathe life into the flat characters they portray.

Overall, Madame Web is unlikely to significantly impact the superhero genre, except perhaps as a cautionary tale about how not to adapt a comic book character. While it may find a niche audience that appreciates its unintentional humor and so-bad-it’s-good charm, it is a missed opportunity to explore one of Marvel’s intriguing characters meaningfully. Fans of the genre and casual viewers might find themselves baffled, amused, or both — but not for the reasons the filmmakers hoped.

Movie Review: 1.5/5 atoms

Video

Madame Web hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Even without Dolby Vision, this 1080p transfer is a standout. The picture delivers phenomenal visuals from start to finish. The brightness shines while the black levels are deep and inky—the color palette dazzles with bold reds, blues, and greens that pop in every scene. Not to mention, the detail remains sharp throughout, with close-ups revealing individual hairs and textures in clothing and superhero costumes. The digital CGI effects also impress under all lighting conditions, maintaining richness and life even during high-action sequences without any softening or pixelation.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Madame Web hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. Although the Blu-ray version lacks a Dolby Atmos track, it features an outstanding DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio track. It’s a mix that’ll truly immerse you in the action. Sound effects are robust and precise across every action sequence, from explosions to punches, all underpinned by a deep, rattling bass. At the same time, atmospheric effects fill the surround speakers, including dialogue, nature sounds, and superhero effects, enhancing every scene alongside a well-integrated score and song cues.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Madame Web hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Future Vision

Casting the Web

Oracle of the Page

Gag Reel

Fight Like a Spider

Easter Eggs – The Many Threads of Madame Web

Deleted Scene – You Died

Features Assessment

“Future Vision” features exclusive insights from executive producer Adam Merims, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, co-writer/director SJ Clarkson, and actors like Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson. This standard behind-the-scenes documentary delves into the story and characters. The featurette also gives you an inside look into the making of the film. Next, “Casting the Web” focuses on the actors’ performances and offers a glimpse into Clarkson’s directorial approach. Unfortunately, all “Casting” does is primarily serve up praise.

“Oracle of the Page” discusses the adaptation of source comics, exploring the characters’ powers and providing a somewhat lackluster overview. Meanwhile, the gag reel delivers typical outtakes that are likely more entertaining than the film itself. “Fight Like a Spider” covers actor training and stunts. “Easter Eggs” uncovers subtle references to other Spider projects, providing a brief yet enjoyable exploration. A deleted scene titled “You Died” adds little exposition and is relatively insignificant.

Special Features Review: 2/5 atoms

Overall, Madame Web‘s poor script, acting, and plot could ironically earn its cult status in the future, like The Room. Nevertheless, the video and audio presentations are excellent. Sadly, the bonus features are severely lacking.

Overall Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Madame Web hits stores on Blu-ray on April 30th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.