League of Legends’ Virtual Band, Heartsteel, Releases Debut Single, ‘Paranoia’

Riot Games Music recently teased the premiere of “Paranoia,” the debut single from its new virtual band Heartsteel from the League of Legends video game franchise. Today, the song has been released, and the music video has already amassed over 2.7 million views on YouTube in just 7 hours.

The band features reimagined versions of the 6 League of Legends Champions: Ezreal (voiced by Baekhyun of EXO), Sett (voiced by ØZI), K’Sante (voiced by Tobi Lou,) Kayn (voiced by Cal Scruby), Yone and Aphelios.

You can check out the music video on YouTube and listen to the song on major listening platforms.

For gamers, skins from the members in Heartsteel’s “Paranoia” will be available on November 8 PT (Patch 13.22) in League of Legends and on November 16 PT (Patch 4.4a) in Wild Rift.

The list of skins from Heartsteel members is here:

League of Legends

HEARTSTEEL Ezreal

HEARTSTEEL Sett

HEARTSTEEL K’Sante

HEARTSTEEL Kayn (Legendary)

HEARTSTEEL Yone

HEARTSTEEL Aphelios

Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone

Wild Rift

HEARTSTEEL Ezreal

HEARTSTEEL Yone

HEARTSTEEL Kayn

HEARTSTEEL Sett

Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone (available December 21)

Song of Nunu’s You and Me Makes Us

If that’s not enough League of Legends music for you, Riot Games recently released the anthem, “You and Me Makes Us” from its spin-off game, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. The heartwarming song was created by Deegan and fits perfectly with the themes of the game about the friendship between Nunu and Willump.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story was developed by Tequila Works, the studio that worked on games such as Gylt and Rime. It will be released on November 1, 2023, to Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG and Epic Games.