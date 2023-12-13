Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer Reveals the Chameleon, a Shapeshifting Sorceress

It’s been almost a decade, but fans will soon get to see the return of Po and friends as he goes on a quest to become a spiritual leader in Kung Fu Panda 4, the highly anticipated sequel from DreamWorks Animation. The Chameleon is going to be the biggest threat the panda has faced yet with her powers to shapeshift.

Yesterday, Po voice actor Jack Black announced that Awkwafina and Viola Davis have joined the cast, voicing Zhen and the Chameleon, respectively. Today, the trailer has dropped, giving viewers a taste of the power of the Chameleon, including absorbing the kung fu of powerful warriors. As a fan of Mortal Kombat, this reminds me of Shang Tsung, one of the main antagonists who can shapeshift into any fighter.

In addition to going on a journey to become a spiritual leader, Po is on a mission to stop the Chameleon, and he will need the help of others.

About Kung Fu Panda 4

Synopsis: After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there’s been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po’s going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon’s reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

Reprising their roles are Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu; James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father, Li, and Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis. Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the cast as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Shrek Forever After) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys). The film’s co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released in theaters on March 8, 2024.