Joker: Folie à Deux Teaser Trailer Shows Harley as a Fellow Patient

During CinemaCon 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures had plenty of sneak peeks and footage to show off for its upcoming film slate including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Mickey 17, and more. Joker: Folie à Deux is another film featured during the presentation, and the teaser trailer is now available online.

In the teaser, we see Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur, aka the Joker, who is now in an asylum. Lady Gaga is also seen in the video, and she gets the attention of the Joker. Throughout the teaser, we see the relationship between Joker and Harley grow, and at the end of the video, she wants to see Arthur show his true self, which is a smile.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be available in theaters on October 4, 2024.