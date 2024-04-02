Joker: Folie à Deux Poster Has Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Dancing, Trailer to Premiere at CinemaCon 2024

Joker was a global hit that made over $1 billion, and that’s not bad for an R-rated movie, Then again, it features the most iconic Batman villain of all time, the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. Pictures has greenlit the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, with director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix returning. Today, it has been announced that the trailer will be dropping on April 9th, the same day as the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the trailer announcement, we get our first poster showing off Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, dancing with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Both have their clown makeup on, and it captures a romantic moment between the two in a dark room with light shining through the window. The window would seem to indicate that they’re inside a prison or hospital.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Joker is looking very sharp in his tuxedo, and Harley is wearing an elegant white dress. The poster of the couple seems to be taken from the black and white photo that was shared by Phillips on Valentine’s Day; however, that photo has them on a rooftop.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

This very much plays with the text on the poster: “The world is a stage.”

The film is said to be “mostly a jukebox musical” with around 15 covers of popular songs, according to Variety. “That’s Entertainment” is one such song that is rumored to be in the sequel. The outlet also reports that one or two songs will be original.

With the movie being a musical, it makes sense to bring in Lady Gaga, who has the singing chops.

“It’s an interesting decision,” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir said last year. “I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising for me as well as the audience. So far, it’s just been a really beautiful conversation, and I’m really excited to see how it unfolds.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Source: Joker Instagram account.