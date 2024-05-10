John Malkovich and Ralph Ineson Join The Fantastic Four

Production is kicking into high gear for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. This past few weeks news has begun to filter out on Marvel’s First Family.

Just last week news dropped that Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser would join the cast in an undisclosed role in the film. Hauser would not be the last addition either, as it has just been announced both John Malkovich and Ralph Ineson will be joining the cast of Fantastic Four as well.



Fans have begun to speculate about Hauser and Malkovich’s roles in the film as they have both not been announced. Many believe Paul Walter Hauser could likely voice the Fantastic Four assistance robot “H.E.R.B.I.E.” H.E.R.B.I.E. is visible in the first promotional image that confirmed the main cast of the Fantastic Four. In the comics, H.E.R.B.I.E. was created by Mister Fantastic as a way to track down The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, who we now know will be played by The First Omen’s Ralph Ineson.



While Ineson is more known for his roles in The Witch, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter, the English actor has recently been praised for his voice actor work on video games like Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI. Given the nature of Ineson’s deep and rumbling voice, it is easy to see why Marvel picked him to be Galactus. Just imagine Ineson’s voice with all the bells and whistles that were used for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Smaug in The Hobbit, and I believe you’ll have a pretty good idea of what the God of Oblivion will sound like in the Fantastic Four.



The majority of the reaction online has been largely positive from fans.

Galactus when he sees Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom arguing https://t.co/p6STbZJqnj pic.twitter.com/kKZhdmVswH — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 9, 2024

Ralph Ineson as Galactus might be one of the MCU’s best casting choices, dude has the voice of a god pic.twitter.com/Dv7eJWebJ5 — Beyond Strange (@Comic_Oddity) May 9, 2024

Holy shit Ralph Ineson's voice is actual perfection for Galactus they might have cooked so hard with this casting 😫 pic.twitter.com/hOuatEp6jW — Hassan Hamid 🎬 (@HassanHamid266) May 9, 2024

World devouring cosmic villain is it? I’ll see what I can do https://t.co/QhCk2v8VCc — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) May 10, 2024

The jury is still out on who Malkovich is playing but many fans are leaning toward Doctor Doom, which is an easy fit as 9 out of 10 times Malkovich is always the bad guy. However, this would make Malkovich’s (70) Victor Von Doom significantly older than Pedro Pascal’s (49) Reed Richards. But in the end, that is all just semantics and we won’t know for sure until an official announcement is made.



If Malkovich does turn out to be Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four, here is a good chance what the Latverian accent will sound like. Stay tuned.