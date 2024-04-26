IGN Live Heads to LA as Part of Summer of Gaming in June 2024

This June is going to be a big month for gaming with the return of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which starts on June 7, 2024. IGN is also planning its virtual Summer of Gaming event, and in addition, it is headed to Los Angeles to transform LA’s Magic Box @ The Reef into a pop culture community experience. This marks the first-ever IGN Live, a three-day show on June 7-9, 2024. For those who can’t make the trek to the City of Angels, the games and entertainment media brand will broadcast across its global network, and it is partnering with TikTok to bring IGN Live Creator Experience to fans.

The multi-day stage show will be open to pop culture fans of all ages, and it will be part of IGN’s virtual event, Summer of Gaming, marking its fifth installment. IGN Live will feature first looks and reveals of new games, movies and shows, interviews, celebrity panels, and more from publishers, studios, and developers across gaming and entertainment. Partners for IGN Live include Amazon Games, Atari, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., Crunchyroll, Giant Skull, indie.io, Lenovo Legion, Netflix, Null Games, PM Studios, S-GAME, Squanch Games, Square Enix, Tripwire Interactive, and more.

IGN shows will be live for attendees including Podcast Beyond!, and Game Scoop, and attendees can even play games with IGN hosts in the Arcade Hall and gaming lounges.

IGN and TikTok are launching TikTok Creator Studio @ IGN Live, a combination of play area, performance opportunity, and content creation studio where influencers and content creators can make content in real-time.

Tickets are available at ign.com/live. VIP three-day passes cost $60 and include a gift bag worth $50 featuring an exclusive t-shirt, hat and other goodies, priority access, and reserved screening room seating among other perks. Single-day tickets cost $25. IGN Plus members can claim a coupon code for $10 off all tickets. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to charity.

IGN Live streams will be available on IGN, YouTube, console and mobile apps, connected TV services and all of IGN’s social media profiles.