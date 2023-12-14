Hopeless Records Exhibit Featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Thrice, Sum 41, All Time Low Is Now in Los Angeles

Hopeless Records is one of the last remaining, independent labels based in Los Angeles, CA, with past artists including Avenged Sevenfold, Circa Survive, New Found Glory, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Yellowcard and more. The Hopeless Records Exhibit at Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys gives attendees a look at the memorabilia, artwork, and milestones from the past thirty years of its history, showcasing the different artists from its past and present.

The exhibit opened to the public on December 9th, and it will be traveling across the nation including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH, and The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas, NV.

In 2024, Hopeless Records will be releasing a photobook and documentary exploring its 30 years of history in addition to a limited anniversary vinyl re-release and a compilation album featuring current artists covering Hopeless Records classics.

Check out a few photos from the exhibit below:

Thrice Display at Hopeless Records Exhibit. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Guttermouth Display at Hopeless Records Exhibit. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

All Time Low Display at Hopeless Records Exhibit. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

“Celebrating 30 years is a celebration of all those who have believed in us, put their trust in us, and have made it possible for us to survive and thrive,” says Louis Posen, founder of Hopeless Records. “It started with my mom, step dad and brother believing that a kid going blind could take $1000 and turn it into something. Then it was all the artists, starting with Guttermouth and Fat Mike, that put trust in us with their music and knowledge. Then it was all the partners who wanted to work with us and help us bring great music to fans. Finally it was our Hopeless staff who believed in the vision and put their heart and soul into making a positive impact for our artists and our team. Thank you for an amazing first 30 years! We can’t wait to continue learning, growing and getting better in our next 30!”

“Our team and artists work together to create new history every day and that has added up to 30 years worth of interesting and rare artifacts. In creating this exhibit, we dug through our archives and worked with our artists to build a unique behind the scenes look at the first 30 years of Hopeless.” explains Ian Harrison, General Manager of Hopeless Records.

“A story of really good luck” tells Alan Person, CFO. “Attending CSU Northridge to complete my BA in Music Industry in 1996, I found a random ad for a room for rent in a house close to campus. I had no idea it was the house Louis, Hopeless’ President lived in. As I was completing my degree in 1998 it only made sense that I take my new knowledge to join the team at Hopeless. 25 years later and I still feel lucky to be a part of this company.”

You can currently check out the Hopeless Records Exhibit at Valley Relics Museum (7900 Balboa Blvd, Van Nuys, CA).