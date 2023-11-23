Hallmark Channel Is Celebrating Its Holiday Movies with Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel held a Countdown to Christmas Holiday Celebration on November 15th at The Grove in Los Angeles filled with the stars from its film lineup. The night was a celebration of its new and previous holiday films including A Merry Scottish Christmas, A Biltmore Christmas, Christmas on Cherry Lane and more. Talent in attendance included Jonathan Frakes (Gargoyles, Star Trek: The Next Generation), Scott Wolf (Double Dragon, Party of Five), Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls, Party of Five), Erin Cahill (Resident Evil: Death Island), and more.

Back Row – L:R Sarah Ramos, Melissa Peterman, Ali Liebert, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert, Samantha DiPippo, Mike Perry, Luke Macfarlane, Erin Cahill, Annie Howell, Cindy Busby, Jessy Schram, and Jonathan Frakes. Front Row – L:R John Brotherton, Brooke D’Orsay, Jonathan Bennett, Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant, and Crystal Lowe. Photo credit: Jordan Strauss

The stars were out in full force at the Countdown to Christmas Holiday Celebration. Joining Chabert (A Merry Scottish Christmas, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up), Wolf (A Merry Scottish Christmas), Cahill (Christmas on Cherry Lane) and Frakes (A Biltmore Christmas) were Luke Macfarlane (Catch Me if You Claus), Nikki DeLoach (A World Record Christmas), Brooke D’Orsay (A Not So Royal Christmas), John Brotherton (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Jonathan Bennett (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Andrew Walker (Christmas Island, Three Wise Men and a Baby), Ashley Williams (Notes of Autumn), Ali Liebert (Friends & Family Christmas), Crystal Lowe (Inaugural Participant, Hallmark Media’s Make Her Mark Director’s Program), Jessy Schram (Mystic Christmas), Cindy Busby (Everything Christmas), Melissa Peterman (Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up), Sarah Ramos (Christmas in Notting Hill), and Lucas Bryant (A World Record Christmas).

Nerd Reactor was in attendance on the red carpet to talk to the stars about their Hallmark Channel films along with topics such as the live-action Gargoyles series with Jonathan Frakes, Double Dragon 2 possibilities with Scott Wolf, Resident Evil with Erin Cahill, and more. Check out the red-carpet interviews below.

A Merry Scottish Christmas starring Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert premieres on November 24th 10/9c.

A Biltmore Christmas featuring Jonathan Frakes premieres on November 26th at 8/7c.

Christmas on Cherry Lane starring Erin Cahill premieres on Saturday, December 9th at 8/7c.

About Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas

The Hallmark Channel will have all-new movies premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. All-new movies will debut every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Featured image courtesy of Hallmark Channel.