Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Goes ‘Beast Mode’ with BigXthaPlug x Ro$ama

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the highly anticipated film featuring the return of Godzilla and Kong as they battle a new threat. To celebrate the upcoming film, “Beast Mode” has been released today from BigXthaPlug x Ro$ama, a collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures and UnitedMasters.

BigXthaPlug is a rapper from Dallas, Texas, who was nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards’ Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. Ro$ama is a hip-hop artist from Paris, Texas, bringing his street wisdom to the mix.

Godzilla Wins at the Oscars

Nerd Reactor recently attended the special early screening of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire with director Adam Wingard. He shared his thoughts on Godzilla Minus One winning an Oscar for Best Visual Effects with director/writer Takashi Yamazaki and his team receiving the award.

“Well, I mean, who would have ever thought you’d see something like that,” Wingard replied to Nerd Reactor. “It’s really an exciting day. I mean, I’m so excited for Yamazaki too, and it’s so well deserved and the movie just looks incredible. So it’s super awesome. I saw John Carpenter tweeting about it the other day. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s awesome.’”

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Inspirations

Wingard had a vision board featuring ’80s cartoons and Godzilla films for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which was a way to show his team what he wanted out of the film.

“Whatever reason that’s ingrained in my psyche and my introduction to Godzilla started in that same era,” he explained. “And the way I experienced Godzilla for the first time was being at home before preschool and Godzilla will be playing on daytime TV and it was always the Showa era films like Invasion of Astro Monster, Ghidorah, Destroy All Monsters. That kind of technicolor psychedelic vibe really interfaced nicely with my sort of experience of the ’80s, kind of neon colors. And so that’s the starting point for me with this movie. I really wanted to bring those kinds of influences into the Godzilla world and kind of bring it back, in my own way, to that Showa era kind of fun and colorful body.”

About Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Synopsis: The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Rebecca Hall (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” The Night House”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Bullet Train”), Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”) and Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. will release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters on March 29, 2024.