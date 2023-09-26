Gen V Cast Talks The Boys Spin-off, College Supes and Drama

The world of The Boys is expanding with the upcoming Gen V series on Amazon Prime Video. Instead of following The Seven, the top-tier “superhero” team, it’ll be following students at Godolkin University as they compete to become the top superhero, or “supes,” of their class.

The series stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Chance Perdomo as Andrew Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap.

Playing the role of Godolkin University Superintendent Indira Shetty is Shelley Conn. Derek Luh and London Thor both portray Jordan Li, a gender-shifter who is proficient in combat. Check out the video below as the three talk about The Boys spin-off show, Godolkin University, and more.

“You have to be a top-caliber hero to even get into the crimefighting school to learn about how to be in The Seven,” Luh explained about Godolkin University. “So if you’re not even a top superhero, you can’t even make it into the classes. So the competition is insanely fierce.”

“The power that we have is called shifting,” Thor said about Jordan Li’s powers. “And it really does play out in the story, both in fighting and in relationships as well. It adds to the dynamic and complex idea of who you are in college, in growing up and finding yourself. And also, it creates this fantastic weapon.”

It’s set in the world of The Boys, so fans and viewers will see nods including a statue of Homelander at Godolkin University.

“The presence of Homelander and The Seven is very easy to see on the campus,” Thor explained. “We’ve got literal statues of Homelander looking down on us at all times, and all the other superheroes watching. It’s a huge part of the school. I think they surround it almost like propaganda of “This is what you are aspiring to,” and it’s just all-encompassing, and it’s always there, and you’re always aiming for it.”

Gen V premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023.

About Gen V

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations…literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.