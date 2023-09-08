Artist Frank Cho and AWA Launch Fight Girls Deluxe Director’s Cut Edition Kickstarter

Frank Cho is a comic writer and illustrator who has worked on Marvel Comics’ Shanna the She-Devil, Mighty Avengers, and Hulk and Dynamite Entertainment’s Jungle Girl. DC Comics and Marvel have brought him on board for art covers including Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Batman, Thor, Daredevil, Iron Man, Black Cat, and more. Today, comics publisher AWA has launched its first-ever Kickstarter, and the campaign is the Deluxe Director’s Cut Edition of Fight Girls from Cho with colorist Sabine Rich (Black Cat) and letterer Sal Cipriano (The Resistance).

To make a pledge, you can visit the Kickstarter campaign page.

The extended version of Fight Girls features 160 pages with over 12 new pages of story, a new wrap-around cover, and a behind-the-scenes story via the back matter and process pieces.

Fight Girls is a comic series from AWA that follows women competing in an ancient contest of champions where the winner gets the title of Queen of the Galaxy. Challenges include surviving dangerous planet conditions, predators, and their fellow contestants. You can currently purchase the regular paperback at Amazon.

The Kickstarter campaign is already to a great start. At the time of this writing, it has reached $18,000 of the $23,478 goal with 37 more days to go. The campaign ends on Sun, October 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. PDT.

“After looking over the FIGHT GIRLS art files and my original unedited script, I forgot how many story ideas I left out of the original story during the drawing process,” said Frank Cho in a statement. “I can’t wait to share more moments from the story and a deeper dive on how FIGHT GIRLS first came to me. I’m so happy the fans love this story as much as I do, and grateful for the opportunity to revisit the story’s origins with this Deluxe Edition.”

Axel Alonso, Chief Creative Officer of AWA, added: “FIGHT GIRLS continues to be one of our best-selling and most popular AWA titles, so we weren’t surprised by the demand from fans to get more of the series ever since it launched. Frank Cho is a master of his craft and has had the reins on this project from the beginning. We want to give FIGHT GIRLS fans the opportunity to be a part of this new version, so launching our first Kickstarter was the perfect way to go. We’re confident fans will love what the Deluxe Director’s Cut will offer.”

Synopsis: When the Queen of the Galaxy suddenly disappears in Fight Girls, ten hard-as-nails women face off in an ancient contest to claim her throne. To win the challenge each contestant must survive the hazards of the planet’s harsh landscape, the ferocious predators on and below its surface, and their fellow contestants. There are no limits in this high-stakes contest, especially when we learn one of the competitors is an infiltrator who has her eye on a bigger prize. In Frank Cho’s extended version of FIGHT GIRLS, the writer is expanding scenes and adding more to this already hard-hitting story. Over a dozen new pages allows Cho to give audiences more character building, more story, and more dinosaur fights!