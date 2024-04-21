Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Rumored to Cast Major Lore Character

Last year, Five Nights at Freddy’s was the runaway hit. Despite premiering in theaters and streaming on the same day, the film raked in a whopping $297.2 million at the box office and easily cemented a follow-up sequel. During this month’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures’ President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Jim Orr, confirmed that the film would be coming out in the fall of 2025. A new report on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has just dropped, claiming that a major character who plays a pivotal role in the franchise’s lore may be cast in the upcoming sequel.

Known scooper Daniel Richtman released a report yesterday saying that production is scheduled to begin Q4 of this year for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. He also revealed they are casting for a major role male main character and he believes that the character they are casting is Henry Emily.

Without revealing major spoilers for what could be in the next film, I will just say that Henry Emily plays a major role in the company that founded Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He and William Afton have a sordid history together that fans of the games will know all too well. Aside from Josh Hutcherson’s Mike Schmidt, I can’t think of what other major male character they could be casting for.

Technically, the 2nd Five Nights at Freddy’s game revolves around Jeremy (Jeremiah) Fitzgerald, but we’ve already seen him in the first movie. He is Mike’s friend and fellow security guard whom he meets in the mall food court. He’s never outright confirmed to be the same character, but it seems like too obvious of an Easter egg.

While Scott Cawthon has already confirmed the second film will be based around the events of the second game, there is no word yet if that means Theadus Crane’s Jeremy will be the lead or how Mike and his sister Abby will fit into the picture.

If the report is true, I am interested to see who they will pick for the role, as they will likely have a flashback scene with Matthew Lillard’s William Afton. This will no doubt help flesh out more of the backstory on how we got to the murderous animatronics in a pizzeria. Stay tuned.