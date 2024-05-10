Fantasia Film Festival 2024 Unveils First Wave of Titles

The Fantasia International Film Festival has officially unveiled its first wave of titles for the 2024 edition. The Montreal-based event features a stellar lineup of world and North American premieres that skillfully blend horror, science fiction, and imaginative fantasy.

First Wave Highlights

Witchboard

Firstly, director Chuck Russell returns to the horror genre with a radical reinvention of Witchboard (1986). Starring Madison Iseman and Aaron Dominguez, this wild reimagining of the cult classic focuses on a pendulum board found in New Orleans that ultimately exposes Emily to the spirit of the Queen of Witches.

Shelby Oaks

Similarly, Mike Flanagan presents Chris Stuckmann’s Shelby Oaks. After a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, this highly anticipated debut primarily revolves around a woman’s obsession with finding her long-lost sister, a famous YouTuber investigating paranormal events.

Infinite Summer

Additionally, Miguel Llansó’s Infinite Summer is a trippy exploration of transhumanism involving a meditation app connected to a zoo’s operating system, unexpectedly transforming its users. With humor, poignancy, and gonzo invention, it promises an unforgettable experience.

Confession

A masterfully crafted single-location thriller, Confession by Nobuhiro Yamashita, follows two men stranded in a mountain cabin after a devastating revelation. They must contend with survival and the fallout from Jiyong’s not-so-last words.

Rita

Meanwhile, Jayro Bustamante’s Rita combines mythical fantasy with a harrowing real-life tragedy involving a Guatemalan orphanage fire that claimed the lives of 41 young women. It’s an evocative and powerful tale of innocence and female solidarity.

This Man

Tomojiro Amano’s This Man merges J-horror tropes with Western inspirations to create a gripping, oppressive investigation into a wave of mysterious deaths.

Dark Match

Likewise, Lowell Dean’s Dark Match is set in the heyday of 80s wrestling. The movie features Chris Jericho as the enigmatic cult leader, “The Prophet.” The film’s plot combines horror and sports entertainment elements, as The Prophet demands blood in a demonic bargain.

Electrophilia

Similarly, Lucía Puenzo’s Electrophilia tells the story of a woman compelled to electric currents after being struck by lightning. Reminiscent of David Cronenberg, it explores the journey of self-discovery through subversive and dramatic sci-fi.

Hell Hole

In contrast, the Adams family presents Hell Hole, a monster movie set at a fracking site, effectively blending old-school horror with environmental and bodily autonomy themes.

Dead Dead Full Dead

Lastly, Pratul Gaikwad’s Dead Dead Full Dead reimagines the whodunit genre in an odd and supernatural murder mystery. It’s not a question of who killed the victim in this mystery film, but rather, who didn’t.

Upcoming Announcements

A second wave of titles is expected in early June, while the full lineup will be revealed on July 3rd. The Fantasia International Film Festival will take place from July 18th to August 4th, 2024.