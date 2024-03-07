Fallout Series’ Jonathan Nolan on Why Trying to Please Fans is a Fool’s Errand

Today, Prime Video has released a new poster and the official trailer for Fallout, the live-action series based on the video game franchise from Bethesda Softworks. Also revealed is the release date, which will be available on the streaming platform on April 11, 2024. What’s surprising is that all the episodes will be made available, and I have grown accustomed to Prime Video releasing weekly episodes for shows like The Boys and Invincible.

The story follows Ella Purnell as a Vault Dweller, Aaron Moten as a Brotherhood of Steel member, and Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and the trailer is jam-packed with memorable moments from the video games.

Fans of the video game franchise will appreciate the many nods including the vault door opening, the Vault Dweller parties, the Vault Boy bobblehead, the sound of the radiation, “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by The Ink Spots, the dangerous Wasteland, the Brotherhood of Steel’s Power Armor, a dog companion, a deadly robot, New California Republic faction, radroach and many more.

Jonathan Nolan is attached as an executive producer along with Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Bethesda’s Todd Howard. Since the Fallout series is based on the popular video game franchise, there will be huge expectations from fans.

“I don’t think you really can set out to please the fans of anything, or please anyone other than yourself,” Jonathan Nolan said during the press conference for the trailer. “I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make it and trusting that as fans of the game, you know, we would find the pieces that were essential to us about the games and try to do the best version of those that we can. I think, you know, it’s kind of a fool’s errand to try to figure out how to make people happy in that way. You gotta make yourself happy. And I’ve made myself very happy with the show.”

About Fallout

Synopsis: Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series is produced by Kilter Films with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as executive producers. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Also joining as executive producers are Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, James Altman for Bethesda Softworks, and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation). Joining them are Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).