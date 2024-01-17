Everything We Know About Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins’ Sci-Fi Film, Skyline: Warpath

XYZ Films loves Iko Uwais. The film company co-produced The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2, and The Night Comes for Us, with each film raising the bar on the action genre. Today, XYZ Films has announced that it has acquired the domestic distribution rights to the sci-fi action film, Skyline: Warpath, starring Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins.

Skyline: Warpath marks the fourth alien invasion film set in the Skyline universe.

Release Date

Skyline: Warpath is scheduled to be released for U.S. audiences in 2024.

The Stars

Scott Adkins fights Iko Uwais in Skyline: Warpath. Courtesy of XYZ Films.

Iko Uwais made a name for himself in The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2. Considered to many as one of the best action film franchises ever, it made the martial artist/actor an international sensation, and he has appeared in projects like Expend4bles, Snake Eyes, Triple Threat, Stuber, Mile 22, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and more.

Scott Adkins is another prominent action star who has appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, Ip Man 4, Doctor Strange, and more.

Who’s Directing?

The film is directed and written by Liam O’Donnell, who helmed the previous Skyline films: Skylines and Beyond Skyline. He has worked as a VFX artist in Iron Man 2 and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

“Since we first met Iko Uwais, Matthew Chausse and I have been pushing to make a star vehicle for him like Warpath. Pairing him with the truly versatile action legend Scott Adkins, along with XYZ films, the company that started things off for us, has been a dream come true,” said Liam O’Donnell in a press release.

The Cast

Joining Uwais and Adkins are Louis Mandylor, Randall J. Bacon and Yayan Ruhain.

The Raid fans will recognize Yayan Ruhain, who played Mad Dog in The Raid: Redemption and Prakoso in The Raid 2. He also appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Liam O’Donnell’s Skylines.

The Producers

The film is produced by Matthew Chausse and Evangelo Kioussis. Chausse negotiated the rights deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Maxime Cottray from XYZ Films.

Synopsis

Set within the “Skyline” universe and five years after the events of BEYOND SKYLINE, Sua (Iko Uwais) leads The Resistance against the aliens. When Sua discovers the powerful alien Radial Gauntlet, he must deal with both the corrupt Eric (Scott Adkins) and the army of alien invaders.