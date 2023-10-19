You Can Help Gotham in Escapology’s Batman Escape Room

Escapology is an escape room company with locations all around the world. Their rooms offer guests an experience where they are tasked with solving hidden clues and puzzles and cracking codes in order to escape or finish the mission before the 60-minute timer runs out. The company has opened up a new location at the Northridge Fashion Center in Los Angeles, and it has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC for a new escape game, “Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge.”

Guests at the venue can also check out Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure, where they’ll help out Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo.

In “Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge,” you and your group are tasked with stopping a deadly gas from spreading all over Gotham. Don’t worry, it’s not real since it’s all a test put up by Batman. Why? The Caped Crusader wants to see if you have what it takes to become part of the team. If you are successful, that means you’ll get to be on Batman’s good side.

The escape room features sets and props from the Batman universe including a high-tech lab inside the Batcave, getting to handle gadgets including the Batarang, looking up files from Batman’s rogues’ gallery such as the Joker and Catwoman, and experiencing the world of Gotham in order to stop the deadly gas from spreading.

You can book rooms at https://www.escapology.com/en/northridge-ca/escape-games.

Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge and Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure aren’t the only escape rooms available. Escapology at Northridge Fashion Center has other escape rooms including 7 Deadly Sins, A Pirate’s Curse, Mansion Murder, Murder on the Orient Express, Star Trek: Quantum Filament, and Who Stole Mona.

Escapology launched back in 2014 and has 70 locations worldwide and continues to grow. There are company-owned and franchised stores, with Northridge being the first company-owned store in Southern California.