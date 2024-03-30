Emile Hirsch Calls for IMAX Re-release of Speed Racer

When Speed Racer was originally released, the movie received less than favorable reviews. Premiering in 2008, the movie launched with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 42%. Directed by The Matrix directors The Wachowskis and featuring big names like Cristina Ricci, Susan Sarandon, John Goodman, Matthew Fox, and up-and-coming heartthrob Emile Hirsch, the film was a major letdown for Warner Brother in terms of its box office and reception. In recent years, the movie surprisingly has garnered a cult-like following and has even received a resurgence in popularity.

I'm sorry but nobody is out here saying Wachowski Speed Racer is "good." Any respectable film snob will tell you it's a cinematic masterpiece every bit as visionary and essential as the original Matrix. https://t.co/H0HpFql9OA — Geoff Thew (@G0ffThew) March 17, 2024

Just saw Speed Racer pic.twitter.com/OGTjGpsJ73 — Mr. Natural 🔻 (@carcrashsaint) March 25, 2024

Speed Racer (2008) fucking rules i think — Lilly 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TipsyOnCustard) March 29, 2024

The fans are not alone either in their admiration for the movie. Publications like Collider have recently listed Speed Racer as #30 on their “30 Best Hollywood Blockbusters of the 21st Century,” saying “Speed Racer is a movie that refuses to play by the rules, right down to its anti-corporate message. The further away we get from this film’s initial release, the more unique Speed Racer feels.” Even Joblo.com did a full editorial on why they love the movie, writing,” SPEED RACER’s greatest accomplishment can be summed up with this: somehow, the Wachowskis managed to tap into the secret dream of the child buried deep in every one of us, one that is normally only fed on the scraps of our half-remembered hopes. I’ve never seen a movie so bursting with life, energy, or the boundless sense of play that directs the excited explorations of so many children.”

Earlier today, Emile Hirsch started posting cryptic tweets about the film that caught the attention of many fans. One of his posts that got fans talking was the mention of an upcoming 4K Blu-ray release and also suggesting that the film should be re-released in IMAX theaters on the same day. There is a standard Blu-ray of Speed Racer, but there is currently no scheduled release date for a 4K Blu-ray, so either Hirsh knows something we don’t or he may just be getting fans riled up to drum up interest.

What would really be cool would be an Imax re-release of Speed Racer coincided with the 4k release. pic.twitter.com/eHq5wA1k2F — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) March 29, 2024

If you build it, they will come pic.twitter.com/Vb7Dcb6XiZ — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) March 29, 2024

It is worth pointing out that we are coming up on the 16th anniversary of the release of the film (May 9th, 2008). With all the re-releases we’ve seen this year already, it’s not entirely out of the question that there may be plans for Speed Racer to come back on the big screen given the current rise in popularity. Stay tuned.