eBay to Celebrate Funko’s 25th Anniversary at NYCC 2023

New York Comic Con is headed to the Javits Center on October 12-15, and today eBay has announced it’s celebrating Funko’s 25th anniversary with plenty of fun activities for Funko fans.
Funko has been a hot company on eBay with it being searched on the website 13,000 times per hour worldwide in 2022. With rare items, it’s one of the few places where collectors can try to get the Funko Pop! figures they want.
eBay will be having unique experiences and exclusive drops at its booth. Check out the details below:
- A display of retired Funko Pops! no longer in production and available only in limited quantities through resale – they’ll be available to purchase through a QR code and online during an eBay Live event with eBay seller Pop Queen.
- An exclusive drop from eBay and Funko: Insidious Zombie. (It’ll also drop on October 13th at 9:30 a.m. PT on eBay.)
- And in a thrilling twist, eBay and Funko have joined forces for a spine-tingling trick-or-treat style attraction at the Funko booth, designed to showcase this partnership to serve the collecting community. Tickets to this attraction are limited each day, so fans will have to stop by the eBay or Funko booths at NYCC to see if they get lucky!
- Fans could also get lucky and receive one of the first-ever Freddy Funko silver coins (only 25 available) – an exclusive, ultra-limited run collectible collaboration by eBay, Funko and Apmex, the leading Precious Metals retailer in the US. Attendees will have to stop by the eBay booth to learn more!