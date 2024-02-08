Dune: Part Two Gets a New Dolby Cinema Poster

Dune: Part Two is the highly anticipated continuation of the first film from director Denis Villeneuve. Today, Dolby Cinema has released a new poster featuring stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively.

Dune: Part Two will be available in theaters on Friday, March 1st, and you can pre-order Dolby Cinema tickets at dolbylabs.co/DunePartTwo.

Dolby Cinema features both immersive Dolby Atmos sound and vivid Dolby Vision colors.

About Dune: Part Two

Synopsis: Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.