Dumb Money – Blu-ray Review

While it harbors ambitions of diving into the absurdity of financial markets, Dumb Money struggles to rise above its clichés and deliver a truly memorable experience. The film revolves around the unconventional rise of GameStop in the stock market, aiming to draw parallels between the greed of billionaires and the audacity of the common man. However, where it falters is in its execution, mirroring a sense of déjà vu that doesn’t quite hit the mark. Though based on a crazy, intriguing, true story, the narrative feels formulaic and fails to bring a fresh perspective to the financial satire genre. The attempts at quirky humor and biting social commentary come across as forced, lacking the sharp wit that could elevate the film’s impact.

The ensemble cast, featuring talented actors like Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen, brings energy to the screen but is hampered by a script that seems content to dance on the surface of its subject matter. Not to mention, one can’t help but feel a sense of familiarity throughout Dumb Money as if it’s treading on well-worn territory without adding any substantial nuance or depth to the discourse. The film is reaching for the heights of satirical masterpieces in its genre. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite manage to soar.

Overall, while the film’s attempt to shed light on the GameStop phenomenon and the ensuing financial chaos is commendable, Dumb Money ultimately falls victim to its aspirations. It’s a decent watch for those seeking a light take on a serious subject. Still, the film leaves much to be desired for those expecting a profound exploration of financial absurdity. In the grand scheme of financial satires, Dumb Money is a fleeting flicker rather than a blazing commentary on how a broken Wall Street puts the commoners at a disadvantage.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Dumb Money hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. This video transfer is just as we’ve expected for a new movie to Blu-ray. Brightness and black levels hold up nicely, with no significant bloom or black crush present. The colors pop, the color palette is natural throughout, and the detail is excellent. From Roaring Kitty’s tie-dye cat shirts to the little nuances in the homes of the hedgefund investors—this is an excellent presentation for a very visually nuanced film.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Dumb Money hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio mix. By and large, the film is dialogue-driven. Still, a few scenes engage the surrounds and make for a robust experience. The sound design of this film is not the most intense. Still, the implementation of atmospheric sounds is executed very effectively. The terrific hip-hop-centric soundtrack brings the right atmosphere to this film, which comes through with excellent fidelity.

Audio Review: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

Dumb Money hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

Fat Cats vs. the Roaring Kitty

Diamond Hand Ensemble

Deleted & Extended Scenes Locked Out To the Moon Brad + Marcos Dance

Filmmaker Commentary with Writers & Executive Producers Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo

Features Assessment

Fat Cats & the Roaring Kitty is a behind-the-scenes featurette that deeply delves into the characters while exploring the real-life events behind the film’s narrative. Diamond Hands is an intriguing feature where director Craig Gillespie primarily delves into the ensemble casting decisions. The featurette also has some cast members discuss their understanding of the real-life characters. Unfortunately, the piece only delves into the core players of the film and not necessarily the “diamond hands” characters on Team Roaring Kitty. The deleted and extended scenes are decent watches. However, watching Dane DeHaan and Anthony Ramos do a TikTok dance is so much fun. Lastly, the commentary offers a deeper understanding of the story and the creative decisions behind the film.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Dumb Money is a decent attempt at financial satire but falls short of its aspirations. The video and audio presentations are solid—especially for a dialogue-heavy film. Unfortunately, the bonus features are vanilla because of a lack of non-EPK-style featurettes and a limited number of deleted and extended scenes. The commentary is the only worthy feature in this release.

Overall Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Dumb Money hits stores on Blu-ray on December 12th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.