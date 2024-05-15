Donnie Yen’s Caine Is Getting His Own Spin-Off Movie in the World of John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 concludes the story of Keanu Reeves as the world’s deadliest assassin. The film introduced plenty of badass characters including the fan-favorite retired assassin, Caine, played by action star Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ip Man). It’s not shocking to hear the news that Cain will be getting his own spin-off film in the John Wick universe.

It’s reported that the untitled film will begin principal photography in Hong Kong in 2025. No director has been revealed yet.

John Wick director Chad Stehelski is producing the spinoff movie under his production company, 87Eleven Entertainment, along with franchise producers, Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Robert Askins is attached as the film’s screenwriter.

“Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role,” Yen said in a statement via THR.

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Caine is free from his duty from the High Table, and after the end credits, we see him visiting his daughter’s performance. A happy ending turns sour when he is tracked down by Shimazu Akira, portrayed by Rina Sawayama, who seeks vengeance for the death of her father, the manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel, played by Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, Avengers: Endgame). With the setting in Hong Kong for the upcoming film, audiences can expect plenty of crazy action sequences.

Lionsgate wants to capitalize on the popularity of the John Wick franchise, and it has already done so with spin-offs including the TV mini-series The Continental and the upcoming Ballerina film starring Ana de Armas and featuring the return of Keanu Reeves. The former is available on Peacock and the latter will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.