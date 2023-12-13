Dolby Cinema’s Mean Girls Poster Is So Fetch, Teases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Scene

Mean Girls is the upcoming musical film that’s based on the stage musical, which in turn was based on the classic teen comedy by director Mark Waters and screenwriter Tina Fey. Today, Dolby has released its exclusive Dolby Cinema poster for Mean Girls, featuring the lead characters in the celebrated “Jingle Bell Rock” moment.

The Dolby Cinema poster features Reneé Rapp as Regina, Angourie Rice as Cady, Bebe Wood as Gretchen and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen in their Santa outfits and performing their dance choreography.

Mean Girls will be released in theaters on Friday, January 12, 2024, and pre-order tickets for Dolby Cinema screenings are now available at https://dolbylabs.co/MeanGirls.

Dolby Cinema is a premium format that gives theatergoers the ultimate experience with rich colors thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for the upcoming musical comedy film Mean Girls,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “With Dolby Cinema, audiences will feel like they’re transported to Northshore High as every detail (and shade of pink) is captured in stunning clarity with Dolby Vision and the iconic musical numbers are brought to life with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. There’s no better way to experience Mean Girls than at Dolby Cinema.”

About Mean Girls

Synopsis: From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The film is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. and written by Tina Fey.