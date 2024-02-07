Disney Reveals Moana 2 Coming to Theaters in 2024

When Moana was released in 2016, it received positive reviews from critics and was a hit with audiences, getting a CinemaScore grade of A. It was also a success at the box office, grossing over $682 million worldwide. Disney is going all in on Moana with a live-action movie in the works, and today, the company announced that a sequel to the animated film will be released in theaters later this year.

A first-look image and special look for Moana 2 were released.

The first-look announcement video features Moana landing on a small island and blowing on a conch. In addition, fans of the soundtrack will recognize “Tulou Tagaloa” by Olivia Foa’i during the unveiling of the Moana 2 title. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can also be heard shouting with excitement in the background near the end.

The first-look image shows off Moana, Maui, and the crew as they sail on the ocean and witness what looks like a whale or whale shark. It’s a beautiful image of nature shining bright in the night sky.

Courtesy of Disney

Moana 2 and its theatrical release date in November 2024 was announced by Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company CEO.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”

About Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 sails into theaters on November 27, 2024.