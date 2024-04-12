Kevin Feige Debuts ‘f—ing awesome’ Deadpool & Wolverine Footage at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon, Disney unveiled an exciting preview of Deadpool & Wolverine. Kevin Feige closed out the Marvel Studios portion of the presentation by boasting about how good the movie is. He humorously declares that it’s “f—ing awesome.”

“It’s rated R, I can say that,” he continues.

Director Shawn Levy also came on stage to express his excitement about directing this long-awaited team-up. “Hugh and Ryan, in their most iconic roles, brought their A-game every day, which was remarkable to witness,” he said. Then Feige and Levy gave attendees a lengthy nine-minute look at the upcoming threequel.

The new footage reveals that Wade Wilson is stuck in a midlife crisis. First, he’s been working as a car salesman. He amusingly staples a wig to his head before work, then offends a family of four while test-driving a car. It also shows him confiding in his friend Peter (Rob Delaney) about the challenges of adjusting to everyday life after retiring from being a superhero.

The footage also captured a birthday celebration for Wade with familiar characters, including Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al and Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa. The scene also features a host of returning characters from the previous Deadpool films, including Dopinder (Karan Soni), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), and others.

The party takes an unexpected turn when agents from the Time Variance Authority (or TVA) whisk Wade away to meet Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen). At this point, Mr. Paradox tries to convince Deadpool to return to become a superhero again by showing him his past, present, and future. Unsurprisingly, Wade seems to be aware of the MCU heroes and is entirely ready to join the MCU. He cheekily breaks the fourth wall, shouting, “Suck it, Fox. I’m going to Disneyland!”

The preview concluded with Deadpool and Wolverine in a car, where Deadpool pokes fun at Wolverine’s new suit. “Friends don’t let friends leave the house looking like they fight crime for the Los Angeles Rams.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.