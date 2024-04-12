Harrison Ford Asks Anthony Mackie to Rebuild Avengers in First Look CinemaCon Footage of Captain America: Brave New World

During Disney’s CinemaCon 2024 presentation, attendees got their exclusive first look at Captain America: Brave New World footage. The clips featured looks and feel similar to the tone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The scene opened at the White House in Washington, D.C. President Ross is conversing with his staff while enjoying a lollipop, a substitute for his usual cigars. In a sort of meta joke, Sam talks about how different he looks without the mustache. Ross jokingly noted that he either had to “lose the mustache or the election.”

In a gripping turn of events, the footage features President Ross urging Sam Wilson to rebuild the Avengers in the aftermath of Endgame. While giving a speech to his military advisors and other guests, Ross mentions a “discovery of the millennium” that thieves stole from a Japanese mining site.

Suddenly, a song over the loudspeaker interrupted Ross’s speech, triggering something inside Isaiah Bradley and another sleeper agent. This eventually leads to a shootout between Bradley and this unknown agent against Sam and the Secret Service agents. Even President Ross joins the fray, throwing a punch as Sam tells Ross that the “inner circle has been compromised.”

Mackie tells EW, that Brave New World feels “10 times bigger” than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “One of the biggest conversations we had from the beginning was for this not to be Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Part 2, for this to be its own movie with its own story, with its own characters,” he continues.

While details about the film are still under wraps, one thing is certain—the return of familiar faces. Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross, marking her first appearance since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The movie will also reintroduce Tim Blake Nelson as the villain Samuel Sterns/The Leader.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.