Assassin’s Creed Game Set in Feudal Japan Officially Titled Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise has taken gamers all over the world and into the past including Renaissance Italy, Greece during the Peloponnesian War, the Third Crusade in the Holy Land, and many more. But the one place that many fans wanted to visit was Feudal Japan. After many years since the first video game, Ubisoft finally revealed that it is working on an Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan codenamed Assassin’s Creed Red during the 2022 Showcase.

Today, the video game company announced that the upcoming game is now titled Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it will be fully revealed on May 15 at 9 a.m. PT.

The full reveal video will be available to check out at https://www.youtube.com/@Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has also started a countdown via its Assassin’s Creed social media channels. There’s a video on its TikTok channel featuring an hourglass with red sand dropping down in Japan. Players are tasked with unlocking the Hourglass puzzle, and those who figure it out will get a reward.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in Feudal Japan.