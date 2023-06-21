Anime Expo 2023 Getting Dragon Ball Funko Pop! Exclusives from Hot Topic

Anime Expo 2023 is quickly around the corner, and it’ll be headed to the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4. With the anime convention growing and growing, it’s become a hot spot for everything anime related. This includes exclusive merchandise headed to the show floor. Today, Hot Topic, the chain featuring music, entertainment, and pop culture merchandise, announced that it will have an Anime Expo 2023 exclusive with the Funko Pop! Animation Dragon Ball Goku & Krillin Vinyl Figure 2-Pack.

The Funko Pop! Animation Dragon Ball Goku & Krillin Vinyl Figure 2-Pack retails for $34.90 and will be sold first at the Hot Topic booth (#1400). After Anime Expo, a limited quantity will be available at Hot Topic stores and online at hottopic.com.

About Anime Expo

This year, Anime Expo will be having a lot of premieres. Check the list below:

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- World Premiere

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead World Premiere

TRIGGER New Title Announcement and World Premiere

Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast Premieres 1

N. American Premiere of the Japanese Dub of LAIKA Studios’ Kubo And The Two Strings

World premiere of MECHA-UDE Ep.1 & new promo footage!

World Premiere of Bungo Stray Dogs S5 featuring Kafka Asagiri, Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane

Movie “Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage” US PREMIERE

One Piece Episode 1000 Dub World Premiere

Link Click Season 2 Premiere with Director

Liar, Liar World Premiere

Rurouni Kenshin U.S. Premiere Presented by Aniplex of America

Toei Animation & GKids Presents: THE FIRST SLAM DUNK – North American Premiere – Subtitled

Crunchyroll Presents: Gridman Universe Premiere

Guests of Honors include:

Acky Bright – Manga artist and illustrator who has worked for DC Comics, Hasbro, and BMW

Atsushi Ohkubo – Creator of hit manga “Soul Eater” and “Fire Force”

Jin – Versatile artist and creator, working as a composer, lyricist, novelist, and scriptwriter for manga adaptations and anime.

Kafka Asagiri – Author and creator of Bungo Stray Dogs

Kazuaki Terasawa – Director of “The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm”

Kohei Tokuoka – Chief Animation Director for “The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2”

Koichi Naruse – Animation producer for “The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2”

Kotaro Takata – Creator of Hallelujah Overdrive, currently working on the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series

Masahiko Minami – President and Producer of BONES INC. Formerly at Sunrise

Masakazu Morita – Voice actor for Tidus in “Final Fantasy X,” and currently stars as Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH

Takayuki Hirao – Director of “Pompo the Cinephile,” “The Garden of Sinners” and the TV anime “GOD EATER”

Toshihiro Kawamoto – Animator, Character Designer who worked on “Urusei Yatsura,” “Cowboy Bebop,” “Noragami,” and “Blood Blockade Battlefront”

YOKO TARO – President of Bukkoro, game creator, manga author, and playwright. Creator of “KamiErabi GOD.app.”

YOSHIKI – Composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock groups X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

Yoshitaka Amano – Artist and character designer, internationally acclaimed for his unique art style and notable works such as the Final Fantasy series

Yusuke Kozaki – Nintendo / Pokemon Go Character Designer

There will be over 400 exhibitors this year, and they include:

AmiAmi

Aniplex of America

ATLUS

Bandai Namco

Crunchyroll

Good Smile Company

Hot Topic

Hypland

Kadokawa

Kodansha

SEGA

Toei Animation

VIZ Media

Vshojo

Joining Hot Topic with exclusive merchandise are Bushiroad, FigPin, Grand Archive, and SEGA. Official Anime Expo merchandise booths will have Anime Expo-exclusive collectibles from popular anime.