Prepare for an Alien Action-Horror VR Game with Alien: Rogue Incursion

Today is Alien Day, a day to celebrate the Alien franchise whether you’re a fan of xenomorphs or the badass Ellen Ripley, who was played by Sigourney Weaver. April 26th uses the numbers from LV-426, an exomoon where a xenomorph killed most of the crew of the Nostromo in the 1986 movie, Alien. Some exciting news is coming out from deep space including 20th Century Studios bringing back Alien in theaters for a limited time and Survios developing an Alien VR game.

Starting on April 26, just in time for its 45th anniversary, Alien will be headed back to theaters. Fans will get to relive the terrifying moments as Ripley confronts a dangerous threat in space.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

There have been plenty of Alien games, but the last one that really had gamers scared and talking was Alien: Isolation when it launched in 2014. Fast forward 10 years later, and fans will get to experience a new Alien game, but this time it will be inside a VR headset. 20th Century Games and Survios, the VR game studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory and Electronauts, are working on Alien: Rogue Incursion, the first action-horror VR game set in the Alien universe. The announcement revealed that the game will arrive in Holiday 2024 for the PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3.

Alien: Isolation made the world of Alien very intense since it utilized your microphone to have the xenomorph chase after you. In addition, the gameplay and presentation really brought the world of Alien to life. With an Alien game in VR, we can only imagine what terror awaits. Here’s hoping Survios will add the microphone feature.

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”