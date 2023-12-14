A24 to Adapt Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, Kojima Productions Documentary Headed to Disney+ in 2024

Hideo Kojima fans are eating well with the visionary game designer busy working on Death Stranding 2 with Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Troy Baker returning. Fans of the video game franchise are also getting a live-action Death Stranding film adaptation and a Kojima Productions documentary.

Today, movie studio A24 and video game studio Kojima Productions have announced that they will be teaming up to bring the world of Sam Porter Bridges to life. The independent movie studio’s credits include the Oscar-winning film, Everything Everywhere All At Once,

A new art has been released with the A24 logo getting the Death Stranding treatment with the letters dripping.

In a couple of days, December 16th will mark the 8th anniversary of Kojima Productions, and there’s a lot of celebration to be had. A24 and Kojima Productions are promising to deliver the mysteries of the apocalyptic event known as the “Death Stranding,” With an already impressive cast in the video game, will moviegoers get to see Reedus, Seydoux, and Baker reprise their roles in the live-action adaptation? Let’s hope so!

Courtesy of A24 and Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima said: “A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Kojima has been super busy since he announced during The Game Awards 2023 that Kojima Productions and filmmakers like Jordan Peele are working on another game, OD, which will bridge the gap even more between cinema and video games.

Disney+ Will Stream ‘Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds’ Documentary

This week, Kojima Productions also announced that its documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ next year. It will follow Hideo Kojima and his studio as they create the digital world of Death Stranding.

Check out the synopsis below:

Embark on a compelling behind-the-scenes odyssey as HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS unveils the visionary mind of Hideo Kojima, weaving the intricate creative threads that birthed a groundbreaking game and reshaped the landscape of interactive storytelling. This visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio and creates the groundbreaking game DEATH STRANDING. Featuring contributions from visionary artists such as George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches and many others, this thoughtful film explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of an influential talent revered by millions worldwide. It is directed by Glen Milner and produced by Ben Hilton for Filmworks, London..

The world premiere of Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds was held at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June. It will debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.