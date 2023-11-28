9 Photos from Live-Action ‘Fallout’ Series Reveal Vault Dwellers, Brotherhood of Steel, The Ghoul, Power Armor Suits

The live-action Fallout series is underway, and today, Prime Video has released 9 photos, giving viewers a better look at the world of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, fans will recognize elements such as the power armor suits, vault dwellers, a ghoul, and more. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

The photos feature Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank.

Here are the character descriptions:

Ella Purnell plays “Lucy.” Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Aaron Moten plays “Maximus.” A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland—and will do anything to further their goals.

Walton Goggins plays “The Ghoul.” The Ghoul survives the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Kyle MacLachlan plays “Overseer Hank.” Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

(L-R) Jonathan Nolan and Ella Purnell in “Fallout.” Photo credit: Jojo Whilden

Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in “Fallout.” Photo credit: Jojo Whilden

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in “Fallout.” Courtesy of Prime Video.

(L-R) Ella Purnell (Lucy) and Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank) in “Fallout.” Courtesy of Prime Video.

Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout.” Courtesy of Prime Video.

Brotherhood of Steel and Vertibirds in “Fallout.” Courtesy of Prime Video.

Power Armor Suits in “Fallout.” Courtesy of Prime Video.

Here’s the synopsis from the show:

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series is produced by Kilter Films with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as executive producers. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Also joining as executive producers are Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, James Altman for Bethesda Softworks, and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation). Joining them are Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).