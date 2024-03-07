27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Crowns Winners Including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards was held on February 15th at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and it was an event that honored 2023’s best video games. Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) announced the winners including Baldur’s Gate 3 for Game of the Year and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with six awards.

The winners were determined by votes from its 30,000+ members of industry experts, honoring the video games of 2023 with 23 different categories including exceptional achievements in technology, art, animation, story and audio.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s six awards include Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Action Game of the Year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been winning a lot of Game of the Year awards including at The Game Awards. The D.I.C.E. Awards honored the game and developer Larian Studios with five awards including Outstanding Achievement awards across Story, Game Direction and Game Design, Role-Playing Game of the Year and Game of the Year.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was awarded Adventure Game of the Year and Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 won for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.

Legendary Japanese composer, Koji Kondo, was also honored for his work in the industry, who has worked on iconic music from Super Mario to The Legend of Zelda video game series. Composer Brian Tyler (The Super Mario Bros Movie) had the honor of presenting the Academy’s Hall of Fame award to Kondo-san.

“The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards are a testament to the talent and creativity of the interactive entertainment industry, gathering to honor the visionaries whose dedication, innovation, and passion have set new standards and brought us unforgettable gaming experiences,” stated Meggan Scavio, President of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “From all of us at the Academy, and on behalf of your peers around the world, we extend our warmest congratulations to the outstanding 2023 nominees and winners for their remarkable contributions to the world of gaming.”

Here’s the full list of winners at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year

MLB® The Show 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year

Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year

WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Featured image courtesy of Larian Studios.