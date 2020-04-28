PUBG now on Stadia, plus Star Wars Jedi, Madden and FIFA coming late 2020

Google offers gamers a different way to play with Stadia, a cloud-based gaming platform that was released last year. You can play anywhere as long as you have a compatible smartphone, PC or Google Chromecast. Over the months, the platform has been adding more and more games to its lineup. A few high-profile titles have already been made available including Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XV, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Doom Eternal, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The latest Stadia Connect has hit this week, and there’s a lot of announcements for the cloud-based gaming platform. First off, Playerunknown’s Battleground is now available on Stadia for free if you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber. A few of EA games are coming later this year including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA.

PlayUnknown’s Battleground Pioneer Edition is now available for free with a Stadia Pro subscription. If you don’t have the subscription, it retails for $39.99 and includes the PUBG base game, Survivor Pass: Cold Front, and Stadia exclusive skin set. You can get the base game separately for $29.99.

If you’re new to Stadia, you can get two months of Stadia Pro for free, giving gamers access to a selection of free games. Current subscribers will also get their membership extended for two months. To try it out, you can visit the Stadia site. Stadia Pro subscribers will be taken directly to PUBG. Those without a Stadia account will be taken to the sign-up page.

EA has some big games planned for Google Stadia. The first of the bunch is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and it will be coming out this fall. Many fans and reviewers have fallen for the game, and Respawn Entertainment has proven itself with first-person shooters and now third-person action-adventure games. Madden NFL and FIFA, both big sports titles, will be coming out this winter.

Stadia will also have timed-exclusive games, and a list of new games has been revealed including Crayta, Get Packed, and Wave Break.

Crayta will be free with Stadia Pro this summer, and the family-friendly game will have gamers creating multiplayer games and sharing them with their friends and other online players.

Get Packed is now available for $19.99. The co-op game allows up to 4 players to play online or locally. Your mission is to help the town of Ditchlington move their household items in different modes: Campaign, Versus, and Destruction. Imagine Octodad, except you’re moving people’s items… and accidentally destroying them along the way.

The timed-exclusive Wave Break is an arcade-style skateboarding game set in a dangerous world inspired by Miami Vice. There are all types of aquatic vehicles for you to do some crazy stunts.

Oh, and that’s not all. Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available for free with Stadia Pro on May 1st, and its add-on, Zombie Army 4: Mission 2 – Blood Count, will be coming soon. Octopath Traveler is now available, Rock of Ages is coming in June, and firefighting game Embr will have early access on May 21st.



As for new and upcoming games to play for free with Stadia Pro, they are PUBG – Pioneer Edition, Zombie Army 4: Dead War (5/1), SteamWorld Heist (5/1), and The Turing Test (5/1). Thumper is leaving the free list before the beginning of May.