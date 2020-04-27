Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin to follow a lone Turtle looking for justice

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, are back with a new saga that spawned from a lost 1987 storyline. IDW Publishing will be publishing the oversized five-issue miniseries, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which will be available this summer.

To get fans hyped up for the upcoming release, the cover has been released featuring a lone turtle. Who is this mysterious turtle? Is it Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Leonardo? It’s hard to say since the survivor has all the weapons including the katana, sai, bo staff, and nunchaku. We’re pretty sure the series will try to milk the mystery as much as possible.

Synopsis: In a future New York City far different from the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.

The miniseries features layouts from Eastman, inks from Andy Kuhn, and a script from Tom Waltz.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin will be available this summer with five issues in total. Each issue will retail for $8.99, and they’ll be available at a local comic store near you. To find out a location near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com.