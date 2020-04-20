The Gentlemen – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Since the film has a lot of characters, The Gentlemen takes a bit of time setting up the players on Guy Ritchie’s game board—so expect to hear a lot of exposition. Luckily, Hugh Grant’s eccentric and hilarious performance helps ease the burden of listening to all of this setup. Grant shows a different side to his usual charming self. He’s sleazy and repulsive. Yet, despite all that, he seems to be in his element while he delivers Ritchie’s dialogue. If it wasn’t for Hugh Grant then this exposition would be a hard pill to swallow.

Now, if that sounds like something from the old Guy Ritchie days then you’d be correct. Much like a typical Guy Ritchie crime film, The Gentlemen is full of eccentric, sharp, and quick-witted characters. Sure, these characters are bad people but you can’t help but attach yourself to them. Ritchie has a talent for making us care about gangsters.

At the same time, the plot is full of twists and turns where no character is safe from the crazy world that Ritchie has built. The film weaves its characters and multiple storylines into one coherent story. Sure, it may not seem coherent at first, but it all pays off at the very end.

Unfortunately, all of these storylines are full of side characters that are uninteresting and bland. This adds to some context to the overall plot, but their extended presence starts to weigh down on you.

Overall, The Gentlemen is a fun and entertaining crime film—just like a Guy Ritchie crime film should be. It may be his best film since Snatch. That being said, The Gentlemen might not be the cult classic on the same level as Snatch or Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Regardless, if you’re in a mood for a fun crime caper then The Gentlemen is for you.

Movie Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

The Gentlemen hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with an HDR transfer and a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The film features a varied use of contrast depending on the scene. Sometimes the film features a high contrast—which gives the picture a good amount of depth. Other times, the picture has a medium-low contrast—which dulls the look of the picture. The varied contrast makes way to a wide grayscale. As a result, we get some bright whites and deep blacks to a light gray and black.

As a whole, the colors are a bit subdued. However, as the film progresses, the colors begin to become more saturated. The details themselves are incredibly clear since you can see every fantastic detail of the (mostly plaid) costume design. But it also shows some of the slight softness around the edges of the actors too. Overall, this is a pretty clean looking video transfer.

Video Rating: 4/5 atoms

Audio

The Gentlemen hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos and a core 7.1 Dolby TrueHD Master Audio track. This review will reflect The Gentlemen‘s Dolby Atmos track. As dynamic as the film is, the film doesn’t feature a lot of action-packed scenes. As a result, there isn’t a lot of dynamic sounds. Nevertheless, the audio mix makes use of the Atmos format by placing sounds in places where there are no speakers. It’s the kind of sound where it’ll make you look at a place in your room because you heard something coming from there. Unfortunately, there is a very limited amount of overhead effects and atmospherics in this mix.

Instead, the audio mix relies heavily on Christopher Benstead’s score. The music fills up the soundstage while various instruments that make up the music play on different channels. When it comes to the dialogue, that’s as clear as day. After all, it’s a big part of the film. Overall, this is a pretty standard audio mix for this type of film.

Audio Rating: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

The Gentlemen‘s Ultra HD Blu-ray disc doesn’t have any special features on it. However, you can find the following special features on the 1080p Blu-ray disc:

Best Gentlemanly Quips

Glossary of Cannabis

Behind the Scenes of The Gentlemen

Photo Gallery

If you’ve seen the film then you’ve probably noticed how many insults and one-liners are in the film. If you haven’t then “Best Gentlemanly Quips” will seemingly show you all of them in one handy little compilation. Unfortunately, there’s no sense of fun or value to this quip compilation. It’s just stitched together in one 3-minute long feature. “Glossary of Cannabis” is another compilation of all the references to weed in the film. That’s it. That’s the entire feature.

Sadly, the only real meat on this proverbial bone is simply a feature that was released strictly to promote the release of the film. Not to mention, you won’t learn anything in-depth about the making of the film.

Special Features Rating: 1.5/5 atoms

Overall, The Gentlemen is another entertaining crime caper from the mind of Guy Ritchie. It may not be on the same level as Snatch but it’s still his best film since that film. The video transfer and audio mix are pretty standard for this type of film and the special features are severely lacking in this release.

Overall Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.