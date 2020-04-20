The Batman, Flash, Shazam movies get new release dates

The production for Matt Reeve’s The Batman was halted due to the current pandemic, and the original release date was scheduled for June 25, 2021. Now reports are saying that the release date is being pushed back to October 1, 2021. Two other DC movies are also having their release dates changed including The Flash and the Shazam sequel.

The Batman film is being pushed back 2 months later, according to The Wrap. This isn’t surprising since principal photography has been on hiatus since March due to COVID-19.

Joker was released on October 4, 2019, and it seems very fitting for the upcoming Batman film to be released in early October.

The Shazam! sequel and The Flash also have new release dates. While The Batman is getting pushed back, The Flash is moving up earlier on June 3, 2022 from its original July 4, 2022 release date. Shazam! 2, on the other hand, will be released later on November 4, 2022 from its original April 1, 2022 theatrical release.

This wasn’t the first news this year of a DC movie getting a new release date. Wonder Woman 1984 was set to be released on June 5, 2020, but it was pushed back to August 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The current climate also caused other tentpole films to be pushed back including Black Widow and No Time to Die.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

As for The Flash, it seems that Ezra Miller is still set to play the titular character. He was in the spotlight recently due to a video that surfaced. Despite the incident, Barbara Muschietti, the producer and brother of director Andy Muschietti, has confirmed that the film is still happening.